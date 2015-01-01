BACK AT CENTER BACK

Collin re-signs with the Red Bulls

Aurelien Collin patrol the backline at center back for the Red Bulls.

Linda Cuttone/Sports Vue Images It's official. The Red Bulls have re-signed center back Aurelien Collin, the club announced Wednesday morning. Acquired in a trade with Orlando City SC last year, Copllin, was out of contract at the end of the season. Complete story GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Arena hires his former LA Galaxy staff to assist him coaching the U.S. national team

In a move that had been reported and rumored coming, U.S. Soccer made it official Wednesday as it announced that head coach Bruce Arena has brought his LA Galaxy staff to the U.S. national team. Complete story

ARIZONA HERE WE COME

Red Bulls, NYC FC to play preseason in Tucson

Both New York franchises in Major League Soccer will play part of their preseason in Tucson, Arizona in January and February. Complete story

FROM CITY TO CITY

Matarrita to train with Manchester City

Ronald Matarrita won't be playing with Costa Rica in Copa Centroamericana in January. Instead, he will be training with Manchester City in England, according to multiple reports. Complete story

