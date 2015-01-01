Soccer News NetBig Apple SoccerLA Soccer NewsChicagoland Soccer NewsDallas Soccer NewsPhilly Soccer NewsNew England Soccer NewsBig Apple Soccer HomeD.C. Soccer NewsSunshine Soccer News
BACK AT CENTER BACK
Collin re-signs with the Red Bulls
Aurelien Collin patrol the backline at center back for the Red Bulls.
Linda Cuttone/Sports Vue Images
It's official. The Red Bulls have re-signed center back Aurelien Collin, the club announced Wednesday morning. Acquired in a trade with Orlando City SC last year, Copllin, was out of contract at the end of the season. Complete story
GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER
Arena hires his former LA Galaxy staff to assist him coaching the U.S. national team
Dave Sarachan has been an important part of Bruce Arena's coaching staff, internationally and domestically. In a move that had been reported and rumored coming, U.S. Soccer made it official Wednesday as it announced that head coach Bruce Arena has brought his LA Galaxy staff to the U.S. national team. Complete story
ARIZONA HERE WE COME
Red Bulls, NYC FC to play preseason in Tucson
Both New York franchises in Major League Soccer will play part of their preseason in Tucson, Arizona in January and February. Complete story
FROM CITY TO CITY
Matarrita to train with Manchester City
NYC FC defender Ronald Matarrita will have an opportunity to show his stuff to Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola and his staff. Ronald Matarrita won't be playing with Costa Rica in Copa Centroamericana in January. Instead, he will be training with Manchester City in England, according to multiple reports. Complete story
Columnists
Michael Lewis
OFFSIDE REMARKS
16 local soccer personalities to watch in 2017
The old year is out and the new year is in. What will 2017 bring for local soccer? I have a lot of questions as the answers will come out over the next 365 days.
Complete story
Charles Cuttone
CUTTONE'S CONCEPTS
Once in a Lifetime was enough
For the second time in my lifetime I am watching the New York Cosmos die a slow agonizing death. Once in a lifetime was enough.
Complete story
My Two Cents
MY TWO CENTS
Red Bulls’ 2017 New Year’s resolutions
Red Bulls fan Chris Brandon Whitaker talks about some New Year's resolutions for the Red Bulls in 2017.
Complete story
Cosmopoliran Soccer League
ENDING WITH A BANG
CSL Report: Lansdowne Bhoys complete fall season with Amateur Cup win, league victory, and in first
Playing like the Irish juggernaut they’ve morphed into, Lansdowne Bhoys beat Pancyprian Freedoms, 3-1, in midweek in the U.S. Amateur Cup’s Eastern New York final.
